EU member states approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia

The permanent representatives of the European Union member states on Wednesday, October 22, approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak and written about by Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

The Danish presidency of the EU Council announced that it had received confirmation from the last remaining member state lifting its reservations. It's about Slovakia.

If no objections are raised, the package will be formally adopted on October 23 at 8:00 a.m.

As a reminder, Slovakia had previously delayed approval of the sanctions package, demanding that the European Commission take into account its concerns regarding internal combustion engine vehicles and energy price regulation.