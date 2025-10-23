Ukraine welcomes US sanctions against Russia: "peace through strength," - Ukrainian Ambassador to US Stefanishyna

\Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna noted that the US decision on blocking sanctions fully complies with the principle of "peace through force" and increases pressure on Russia.

As Censor.NET reports, she wrote about this on the social network X.

Stefanishyna emphasized that this decision was the first such step during the time of the 47th US President Donald Trump. It was adopted "after numerous attempts to give Russia a chance to start real negotiations to end the war."

"This decision fully complies with Ukraine's consistent position: peace is possible only through force and pressure on the aggressor using all available international instruments," the ambassador emphasized.

She also added that Ukraine expects decisive steps from its European partners after the European Council meeting scheduled for October 23.

US sanctions against Russia

The US Treasury Department announced the introduction of sanctions against major Russian oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is the lack of serious readiness of Russia for the peace process to end the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the new sanctions against Russia do not mean that Washington is refusing further dialogue with Moscow.

Read more: EU has adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia, - Kallas