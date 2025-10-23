EU has adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia, - Kallas

The European Union has adopted the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports.

"It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others. The EU is curbing Russian diplomats’ movements to counter the attempts of destabilisation. It is increasingly harder for Putin to fund this war," she said.

It is known that before the latest approval of the sanctions package, the position of Slovakia was hampered by the fact that it demanded that the European Commission take into account its reservations about cars with internal combustion engines and energy price regulation.

What preceded it?

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US was going to announce a significant increase in sanctions against Russia on 23 or 24 October.

Subsequently, the US Treasury announced the imposition of sanctions against major Russian oil companies, such as Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia's lack of serious commitment to the peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

