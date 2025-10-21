Austria to support EU’s 19th sanctions package against Russia – Chancellor Stocker

Austria will back the European Union’s 19th sanctions package against Russia, which is expected to be approved this week.

Austrian federal chancellor Christian Stocker said this during a meeting of the main committee of Austria’s National Council, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Austria seeks to help Ukraine

"We clearly distinguish who the aggressor is and who the victim is," Stocker said.

He added that the Austrian government seeks to preserve EU support for Ukraine, saying that such backing is necessary for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia "from a position of strength" to secure a just and lasting peace.

Stocker stressed that Austria’s participation in European initiatives to support Ukraine takes place "on the basis of Austrian neutrality."

"We participate in these discussions, but of course within the framework of neutrality. That means Austria cannot take part in military matters," he said.

What does the 19th package of sanctions envisage?

At the committee meeting Stocker noted that the 19th EU sanctions package would, among other measures, ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

He reminded lawmakers that Austria has not imported Russian gas since early 2025 and warned against returning to energy dependence on Russia.

"It would be dangerous to find ourselves in that dependency again, given current experience," he said.

"Drone wall"

The chancellor also addressed the EU’s "drone wall" initiative, aimed at strengthening member states’ defence capabilities. He said the threat to Europe is real — including cyberattacks, destabilisation attempts and the proliferation of drones that are likely linked to the Russian Federation.

Background

On 19 September 2025, the European Union unveiled its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a series of new restrictions targeting the energy, financial and technology sectors. The package is intended to increase pressure on Russia and limit its economic capabilities. The proposed measures include:

Energy sector:

The EU plans a full ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to its markets by 1 January 2027 — a year earlier than previously scheduled.

Sanctions are being introduced against Rosneft and Gazpromneft, including asset freezes and transaction bans.

The sanctions list will also include 118 vessels from the "shadow fleet" that help circumvent restrictions on the transportation of Russian oil.

Financial sector:

A ban on transactions involving Russian banks.

Sanctions targeting cryptocurrency platforms.

Restrictions for foreign banks.

Additionally, the EU plans to impose limits on transactions with companies located in special economic zones that could be used to circumvent sanctions

