ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12419 visitors online
News Sanctions against Russia
960 5

US will increase pressure on Russia together with its G7 partners, - Finance Minister Bessent

Bessent

The United States intends to increase pressure on Russia and those who finance its military machine, in cooperation with its G7 partners.

This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Censor.NET reports, citing his post on the X platform.

"Today I met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko of Ukraine to discuss our shared commitment to a free, sovereign Ukraine. We are committed to working with G7 partners to increase pressure on Russia and all who finance its war machine, including through purchases of Russian oil," Bessent wrote.

As noted, the United States is considering new steps to increase sanctions pressure and limit Russia's energy export revenues.

Read more: G7 developing plan to reduce Russia’s oil revenues, - Reuters

Author: 

G-7 (290) sanctions (2270) USA (6167) Scott Bessent (38)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 