Spain will stop buying Russian gas by 2027

Spanish gas transmission system operator Enagás has stated that the country is technically ready to stop using Russian liquefied natural gas by 2027.

According to Censor.NET, the company will support the EU's decision if Brussels postpones the final rejection of Russian gas until that date, Reuters reports.

According to Enagás CEO Arturo Gonzalo, Europe has a logical desire to tighten sanctions against Russia, and his company is fully prepared for this. He said that Spain is already using certification systems that allow the origin of each gas shipment to be accurately determined.

The EU is currently preparing a new package of sanctions, which provides for the cessation of Russian oil and gas imports by January 2028, and a ban on Russian LNG as early as 2027. The new rules will require importers to provide data on the origin of fuel before it arrives in Europe.

According to Gonzalo, after Russian gas supplies are stopped, its share in the market could be replaced by American liquefied gas. He stressed that the global market is flexible enough to prevent shortages of energy resources.

EU countries are expected to approve a final decision on a complete rejection of Russian oil and gas as early as next week, after which the document will be submitted to the European Parliament for consideration.

Meanwhile, Russia has increased its exports of liquefied natural gas despite sanctions. The "Arctic LNG-2" export plant, which is subject to US sanctions in 2023, shipped its tenth batch since the end of June. Previously, deliveries were made either to a port in southern China or to storage facilities in the Russian Far East.

