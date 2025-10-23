Hourly power cuts are in effect in 12 regions of Ukraine, with largest power outages in Kharkiv and Chernihiv, - "Ukrenergo"

On the morning of 23 October, consumers in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions remained without power. Hourly power cuts are being implemented in 12 regions.

"Due to the consequences of previous Russian shelling, in particular, a massive missile and drone attack on the power system on 22 October, hourly power cuts of up to three stages at a time are being implemented in twelve regions today from 07:00 to 23:00. At the same time, power restriction schedules for industry and business are in effect in the same regions," the company said.

The enemy continues to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment as quickly as possible. Emergency repair work begins as soon as the security situation allows.

Large-scale shelling on 22 October

On the night of 22 October, Russian invaders launched a massive combined strike on Ukrainian territory. The enemy struck with missiles and drones. In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 433 air attack vehicles – 28 missiles (15 of them ballistic) and 405 UAVs of various types.

Six people were killed in the attack, including two children.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and the region, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Sumy regions were hit by the enemy attack.

Air defence shot down/suppressed 349 air targets:

333 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

