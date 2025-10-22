Power outage schedules have been introduced in number of regions: up to three groups at once

Hourly power outage schedules have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

"To restore power to customers who have been without electricity for an extended period, in ALL REGIONS where emergency shutdowns were previously applied, hourly outage schedules will be introduced from 4:00 p.m.

The schedules may cover up to three groups simultaneously," the company said.

From 4:00 to 10:00 p.m., load-limitation schedules for industrial customers will be in effect nationwide.

DTEK has already published schedules for Dnipropetrovsk region.





The schedule for Kyiv region has also been published.





Background

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of October 21, Russia launched a strike on Ukraine using attack drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia targeted Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and air defense systems were active in the city.

By morning, it became known that two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, and a high-rise building caught fire in the Dniprovskyi district. Zaporizhzhia also came under attack — 13 people were injured, and residential fires broke out. Additionally, Russian forces targeted Poltava region, damaging oil facilities.

In the Kyiv region, four people, two adults and two children, were reported killed.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine.

