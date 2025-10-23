Spain will join PURL initiative to supply American weapons to Ukraine, - Prime Minister Sánchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that his country will join the PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

He made this announcement before the start of the EU summit in Brussels.

According to Sánchez, the purchase of weapons from the US "is a NATO initiative that emerged a few weeks ago," and Spain, as a country committed to the North Atlantic Alliance and support for Ukraine, will join the PURL programme.

The prime minister also stressed that since his appointment, Spain has increased its military spending and accused the previous government of failing to fulfil its obligations.

"President Trump knows that since my appointment as Prime Minister of Spain, we are not only fulfilling our commitments, but also fulfilled commitments that other administrations, in this case the People's Party administration, had failed to fulfil," Sánchez said.

What is the PURL programme?

The PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) initiative was created jointly by NATO and the United States and launched in August 2025. The first package was funded by the Netherlands for $578 million, the second by Denmark, Norway and Sweden for $495 million, and the third by Germany for $500 million. The fourth package, worth USD 500 million, was announced by Canada.

Delivery of the first two packages began in mid-September. In addition, the United States has already finalised the content of the third and fourth packages with Canada and Germany.

The PURL initiative aims to ensure the rapid delivery of systems and weapons that can be purchased from the United States. This should strengthen Ukraine's position and create the conditions for a just and lasting peace.

