Finland joins PURL program with €100 million contribution

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. The country has joined the PURL mechanism

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the state shared the update on social media.

He thanked Finland for last week’s announcement of its 30th defense aid package worth €52 million and for all the support provided to Ukraine.

Finland's contribution to the PURL mechanism

President also expressed gratitude for Finland’s decision to join the PURL initiative, aimed at purchasing U.S. weapons for Ukraine, and for its €100 million contribution to the fund.

Watch more: Zelenskyy meets with Finnish Prime Minister Orpo to discuss defence support for Ukraine. VIDEO

Ukraine also hopes to continue cooperation through the SAFE instrument for the procurement of long-range missiles, drones, and artillery ammunition.

"Special focus was placed on Russian attacks against our energy infrastructure. I briefed the Prime Minister on the strikes. We discussed restoration of damaged facilities and contributions to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund. We also addressed the issue of protective shelters and Finland’s leadership role in the related coalition," Zelenskyy added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate positions ahead of "Coalition of Willing" meeting. VIDEO