Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), ethnic Hungarian Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, called on Hungarians to support their country’s European course and once again free themselves from Russia’s influence during a rally marking the anniversary of the 1956 revolution, which ended with a Soviet invasion.

"Sixty-nine years ago, the historic homeland of my father, József Brovdi, bravely said to the red dictatorship: ‘Ruszkik haza’ (‘Russians, go home!’). The occupiers of the ‘Russian world’ marched into Hungary with tanks and infantry through Mukachevo and Berehove in Zakarpattia. And blood was shed. People of Hungary, I know you are gathering today, and different views will be voiced. Obviously, the election race in Hungary begins today. Let it be bloodless!" Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

The Drone Forces commander stressed that the pro-Russian policy of current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán contradicts the ideals of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

"Today, Orbán lives in a distorted interpretation of those events — he either never felt or has forgotten the physical pain of his ancestors; the descendants are sold the universal idiom ‘Hungary above all,’ while bloody money and power have clouded minds," Magyar wrote.

Read more: Hungary to sue EU court over refusal to buy Russian fuel - Szijjarto

Brovdi also quoted the anthem of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848–1849, "Rise, Magyar, in response to your homeland’s call!", a symbol of Hungary’s national awakening and struggle against the Habsburg monarchy.

Read more on our Telegram channel