NATO Secretary General to visit UK for "Coalition of the Willing" meeting

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to attend "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in London on October 24

As reported by Censor.NET, the event will be co-hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, with some participants attending in person and others joining online.

On October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the "Coalition of the Willing" must finalize security guarantees as soon as possible, emphasizing that this is a crucial step toward ending the war.

On Thursday, October 23, President Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders coordinated their positions ahead of the upcoming "Coalition of the Willing" meeting.

"This is the moment when there is a real chance to end the war and stop Russia. To achieve that, we must keep increasing pressure on the aggressor, expand support for Ukraine, and complete the work on security guarantees," President of Ukraine stated.

It was previously reported that the European framework for security guarantees to Ukraine is already finalized on paper. Ukraine also needs defense guarantees from the United States, as Washington remains the only power capable of direct dialogue with Russia.

