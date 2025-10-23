Head of National Police Property Management Department Sokolov "accumulated" ₴11 million in real estate and privatized service apartment — media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The head of the Property Management Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Dmytro Sokolov, and his family have "accumulated" real estate in Kyiv worth over 11 million hryvnias. During the war, he privatized a service three-room apartment in a new residential complex, while his department purchased a wholesale batch of handcuffs for 15 million hryvnias at inflated prices.

Handcuffs at inflated prices

The Property Management Department of the National Police, headed by Dmytro Sokolov, is responsible for equipping and supplying law enforcement officers with everything necessary: from vehicles and fuel to uniforms and handcuffs. And it was the procurement of the latter that drew attention.

The National Police of Ukraine signed a contract with Ukroboronexport LLC for the supply of 10,000 pairs of handcuffs for a total amount of nearly 15 million hryvnias. Later, the number of handcuffs was increased by another 2,000 pairs, and the contract amount rose to 17.8 million hryvnias.

The price per unit is 1,489.98 hryvnias. The handcuff model is BR-M-92. The manufacturer is Production Enterprise Spetsvoyentorg LLC.

However, the same handcuffs—BR-M-92—are being sold by the same supplier, Ukroboronexport, to security police departments in Chernivtsi and Odesa oblasts, as well as in Kyiv, in small wholesale quantities at 976 hryvnias per unit. The overcharge in this case amounts to over 5 million hryvnias, investigators note.

Addendum to the contract for the purchase of handcuffs by the National Police for UAH 15 million

Annexes to contracts for the procurement of 100 pairs by security police departments in Kyiv and Odesa regions, where the price is 50% lower than the National Police's purchases.

Importantly, even the retail price of the handcuffs is 20% lower than the price per pair in the National Police's wholesale procurement. On the Spetsvoyentorg store website, an identical pair of BR-M-92 handcuffs was purchased for 1,220 hryvnias. The police bought 10,000 pairs at 1,489.98 hryvnias each.

Screenshot from the Voyentorg store website showing the retail price of handcuffs

Another interesting detail: both the manufacturer and supplier of these handcuffs belong to the same group of companies. Ukroboronexport LLC was founded by former Interior Ministry employees, and the director of Ukroboronexport is a signatory at the manufacturing company—Production Enterprise Spetsvoyentorg LLC. It turns out that the police are purchasing handcuffs from their former colleagues.

Privatization of service apartment

In the fourth month of Russia's full-scale invasion, Dmytro Sokolov received a three-room service apartment of 68.2 square meters in Kyiv, in the comfort-class residential complex Slavutych. In 2024, the official privatized this housing. The estimated market value of such an apartment is about 6 million hryvnias.

In a comment, the police officer refers to "the law does not prohibit me from doing this" and hangs up the phone.

As investigators note, after Sokolov's move to Kyiv, his mother and mother-in-law simultaneously acquired real estate in the capital's suburbs. They purchased two apartments in neighboring buildings and a non-residential property. The mother-in-law owns a Volkswagen Touareg SUV with a market value starting at $20,000. The car is traditionally used by her son-in-law.

Sokolov's wife uses a 2015 Volkswagen Golf. Interestingly, the day before the right of use was registered to the police officer's wife, the car was purchased for 111,000 hryvnias by Oleksandr Bohatyrov—a driver at Department No. 2 of the Service Center for Units of the National Police of Ukraine. This may indicate that the car was purchased specifically for the Sokolov family's benefit.

Police Officer's wife on Odnoklassniki

Another aspect of this story is the activity of the police officer's wife, Tetyana Sokolova, on the banned social network Odnoklassniki. In particular, in 2014, during Russia's war against Ukraine, she published and shared content with pro-Russian narratives.





"This raises questions not only about the personal position of the official's family, but also about his loyalty to the state whose interests he is obliged to protect. After all, first the police officer Sokolov's wife openly advocates for the dispersal of Maidan. Then, 10 years later, this same police officer and his wife are given a three-room apartment in Kyiv by the state," Bohuslavets notes.

