Umerov’s family lives in luxury real estate in US: 7 of 8 properties undeclared – AntAC. PHOTOS

The family of Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and former Minister of Defence, owns eight luxury properties in the United States. These are three apartments in Florida, one in New York and four villas near Miami,

This is reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Censor.NET reports.

According to Umerov's 2024 declaration, his wife, Leila Umerova, and three children live in the United States.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre has found 8 properties in the United States associated with the Umerov family.

Thus, since 1 October 2019, the official's wife has been renting a 137.4m2 apartment. This property, according to the declaration, is also used by Umerov himself and his three children.

1. Rented apartment in the US with an area of 137.4 sq m. Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL

According to the Usphonebook.com website, which aggregates information on people's registration in the US with dates, the wife of the NSDC Secretary Leila Umerova lived in the Chalfonte residential complex at Ocean Blvd Boca Raton, FL from September 2018 to August 2025.

The town of Boca Raton is an elite resort on the coast of Florida, 70 km from Miami. Also, according to the AntAC's source, who has access to information about driver's licences in the USA, Leila Umerova indicated the address of this apartment when she renewed her driver's licence in the USA, issued on 03 November 2016.

Chalfonte is a prestigious oceanfront residential complex with a swimming pool, fitness centre, tennis courts, business centre, security and parking. According to the US real estate website zillow.com, the Umerovs' apartment is 1,479 sq ft, or or 137.4 square meters. Similar apartments cost $1 million, and rent in this building will cost $9-10 thousand per month.

This apartment is the only property in the United States that Umerov has listed in his declarations for all time, the AntAC notes.

2. Apartment 134.5 sq m. Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL

According to Usphonebook.com, Rustem Umerov was also registered in another apartment in the Chalfonte residential complex from August 2018 to August 2025.

"According to an AntAC source with access to real estate information in the United States, from 8 September 2018 to 4 May 2019, the wife of the NSDC Secretary, Leila Umerova, was also registered in this apartment. This is the same address she provided when renewing her US driver's licence in 2019. And the same apartment is listed as Leila Umerova's address in Usphonebook as of September 2018," the investigation says.

According to the AntAC, the rent for this apartment is about $7,000 per month.

This apartment is not listed in Umerov's declarations, which he has been filing since 2019.

3. The apartment where Umerov's father Enver Umerov was registered. Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL

According to an AntAC source who has access to real estate information in the United States, the father of the former defence minister, Enver Umerov, has also been registered in the Chalfonte residential complex since 31 May 2020, but in a third apartment.

Also, Diana Umerova, born on 18.08.2003, a relative of the former defence minister, registered her phone at the address of this third apartment. The estimated value of the apartment where the NSDC Secretary's father registered is $1.2 million, the rent is $7.2 thousand. Property websites show that this apartment is 450 square metres, with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This apartment is not listed in the NSDC Secretary's declarations, but he does not have to declare it, as his father is not listed as a family member in Umerov's declaration.

4. The apartment in Manhattan, New York. 39TH ST, New York, NY

According to the AntAC's source, between November 2015 and July 2025, Umerov was registered in a two-room apartment (90.2m2) in Manhattan, New York, at 39TH ST, New York, NY.

According to Streeteasy.com, a specialised website for the sale and rental of real estate in the United States, rent for such housing costs between $7.7 thousand and $8.5 thousand per month, and the value of such property is approximately $1.3 million.

According to Usphonebook, Rustem Umerov's brother Aslan Omer Kyrymly was also registered in the same apartment from November 2015 to August 2025.

This apartment is also absent from the former defence minister's declarations.

5. Villa 257.1 sq m. NW 25TH ST, Boca Raton, FL

According to the AntAC's source, Rustem Umerov's wife Leila was also registered in the villa at NW 25TH ST, Boca Raton, FL from 10 October 2017 to July 2025. Leila Umerova's US phone number is linked to the same address. The same address is also shown by Usphonebook as the address of Rustem Umerov in 2017.

The house has 4 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and three garages. The property costs more than $900 thousand, and it can be rented for $7 thousand per month. This house is also absent from the former minister's declarations.

6. Villa 167.2 sq m. Villa Nova drive, Boca Raton FL

The villa shown below is located at Villa Nova drive, Boca Raton FL. It is the registered office of a company from which Umerov's wife Leila receives income of over a million hryvnias annually.

Thus, Leila Umerova has been receiving her main income from the American company Astem Ventures Inc. since at least 2020.

In 2024, it was UAH 1.8 million, in 2023 - UAH 1.4 million, in 2022 - UAH 1.7 million, in 2021 - UAH 3.2 million, in 2020 - UAH 0.19 million. According to the Florida business register, the president and registration agent of this company is Minister Umerov's brother Aslan Omer Kyrymly (no information on the owners of the companies is available in the Florida register).

Another company registered at this address is American Gallery of Art LLC, and Aslan Omer Kyrymly is listed as its registration agent and manager in the Florida business register. Aslan's address is the same villa.

According to an AntAC source with access to information on vehicle purchases in the United States, Umerov's brother Aslan Omer Kyrymly was registered at Villa Nova drive, Boca Raton FL from 15.09.2021 to July 2025. The Usphonebook website shows the registration of Rustem Umerov's brother at this address from September 2021 to August 2025.

Usphonebook also shows that Rustem Umerov's daughter-in-law Ediie Kanhiyeva, the wife of Aslan Omer Kyrymla, was registered in the same house.

According to the AntAC's source, the address of this villa was indicated by Umerov's brother on 18 June 2024 when he registered Chevrolet Saburban and Cadillac Escalade, both made in 2018, in the United States.

This house costs about $691 thousand, and its rent will cost $4.5 thousand per month. According to Spokeo, the villa has been owned since 2019 by 42-year-old Sarah Mark (Jolovitz) and 42-year-old Moshe Yitzchak Mark/Mark Moshe Yitzchak, who, according to information on the network, are married.

7. Villa linked to the DUNS registration of Umerov’s brother’s company. NW 29th Dr, Boca Raton, FL

Astem Ventures Inc, the company of Umerov's brother Aslan Omer Kyrymly, indicated the address on NW 29th dr, Boca Raton, FL, when obtaining a US duns number. A Duns number is assigned to companies to identify them in an international database when entering into contracts, participating in procurement, registering with government agencies, etc. In different years, Rustem Umerov's brother Aslan and his brother's wife Ediie Kanhiieva registered in this villa, the AntAC explained.

Google Maps at this address shows satellite images as of May 2015. At that time, there were two baskets near the villa - blue and yellow, in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The villa has an area of 283 square meters, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. According to Spokeo, the property’s estimated market value is $1.29 million, while rent costs $10,800 per month. U.S. aggregators show the owners since 2017 as 63-year-old Martha Jeannette Barreneche (née Abrreneche) and 59-year-old Sandra Barreneche.

8. Villa 212 sq m. NW 26th Ave, Boca Raton, FL

UsPhonebook also records the presence of former defense minister’s brother, Aslan Omer Kyrymly, at a villa on NW 26th Ave, Boca Raton, Florida, from August 2017 to January 2025.

The same address is listed on Usphonebook for Aslan's wife, Ediie Kanhiieva, from September 2019 to August 2025.

The villa’s market value is $1.1 million. It is currently listed for rent at $10,000 per month. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a covered swimming pool, and a garage for two SUVs.

Comment by Rustem Umerov

AntAC activists addressed the Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) with the question of why he does not declare property in the United States where his relatives lived or are living.

Umerov stressed that "information about the residence and addresses of the NSDC Secretary’s family members is dangerous to disclose. Given Rustem Umerov’s public status, publishing such data poses direct security risks for his family, particularly underage children. Therefore, we do not provide, confirm or disseminate such information."

Regarding the rented apartment declared by the NSDC Secretary, the Council replied that "the right to use this object arose as a result of the conclusion of a lease agreement by Mr Umerov's wife on 01.10.2019". But here we would like to add that such an agreement could have been signed in 2018, and Umerov's response does not refute this.

The National Security and Defence Council also stressed that, by law, data on the object of declaration is indicated if such an object was in possession or use as of the last day of the reporting period or for at least half of the days of the reporting period.

Regarding other real estate, Umerov’s office responded: "Mr. Umerov’s relatives (his brother with his family and his parents) reside in two of the properties you mentioned. Rustem Umerov does not pay for the living expenses of any of these families. All financial and business activities of Mr. Umerov’s brother and parents are carried out independently, so Rustem Umerov is not obliged to declare their living arrangements. We also emphasize that the other five addresses you indicated are not and were not relevant or used during 2019–2025 by Mr. Umerov’s immediate family (wife and children) or other relatives."

The NSDC added that the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) had officially verified declarations submitted by the Secretary, including in 2025, and found no violations regarding false declarations. AntAC therefore appealed to NACP for an additional review of Rustem Umerov’s declarations in light of the U.S. addresses linked to his family.

