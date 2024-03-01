MP Torokhtii declared SUV Mercedes worth UAH 10 thousand - media

Bohdan Torokhtii, MP of the "For the Future" party, and his wife, Alina Levchenko, declared a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G 400 in their 2022 declaration. The cost of the SUV is UAH 10 thousand.

According to the declarations of MP Bohdan Torokhtii and his wife, Alina Levchenko, the head of the supervisory board of the State Enterprise "Centre for Certification and Expertise of Seeds and Planting Material", Levchenko was registered for a Mercedes-Benz G 400 made in 2020 on 26 July 2022. The car has been repeatedly featured in the MP's wife's Instagram posts. The interior features of the SUV indicate that it is a special version of the model dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the G-Class - Stronger Than Time.

The value of the car declared in the spouses' declarations at the time of acquisition of ownership was UAH 10,000, or $273.37 at the then exchange rate.

Before the couple purchased the Mercedes-Benz G 400, between 20 June and 26 July 2022, the SUV had the number plate KA7000OO. Prior to the G 400, the same number plates were assigned to a number of cars sold by the Art Motors car dealer. After the SUV was registered on Levchenko, the number plates KA7000OO were registered to another Mercedes-Benz SUV, which was also subsequently sold to Art Motors.

On 29 June 2022, the car dealer's Instagram page posted an announcement about the sale of an identical 2020 Mercedes-Benz G 400 in the Stronger Than Time special edition. The price of the SUV announced by Art Motors is $153,000.

According to the AutoNumber service, the car was put up for sale on 26 November 2022 for 169,500. The declarations of Torokhtii and his wife indicate income from the sale of movable property in the amount of UAH 6.5 million, which is comparable to the exchange rate as of 8 December 2022, when the Mercedes-Benz G 400 was re-registered to a new owner.

In August, Torokhtiy was expelled from the "Servant of the People" party after purchasing luxury real estate and holidaying in Bulgaria during the war. His wife, Anna Levchenko, was fired from her position as an advisor to the CEO of "Antonov" following media investigations into her car and real estate purchases.

In December last year, Torokhtii joined the "For the Future" parliamentary group.