Hid millions in assets: deputy chief doctor of Lviv Regional MSEC caught declaring false information. PHOTO

The SBI served a notice of suspicion to a high-ranking official of the Lviv Regional MSEC who concealed millions in assets from declaration.

In particular, as noted, she did not indicate in her declaration for 2023 that she was using BMW X5 2023 and Mercedes GLE 2023 registered to her relatives. The total value of the cars is almost UAH 6 million. She also "rents" a parking space in her house.

The official is suspected of declaring false information (Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What is the official facing?

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of imprisonment for up to two years. The suspect was also served with a motion to impose a bail and suspend him from office.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, it is the deputy chief physician of the Lviv Regional MSEC.

"As part of the investigation, the suspect's involvement in making unreasonable decisions on assigning disability groups is being checked," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the State Medical Expertise Commission in Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tatiana Krupa, who is a member of the Servant of the People party in the Khmelnytsky Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional forensic medical examination commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetyana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytsky Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytsky region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oleinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET also published a list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the largest pensions.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.

On 4 November, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on the liquidation of medical and social expert commissions.