Re-registered to his mother-in-law: head of TCR in Lviv region did not declare property worth over UAH 6 million in his declarations. PHOTOS

SBI officers exposed the deputy head of the Lviv regional TCR and SS, who was acting head at the time of the exposure, who concealed a house and a land plot in his declaration. He re-registered the property to his mother-in-law.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Bureau of Investigation.

As noted, in 2023-2024, the official deliberately failed to declare 0.025 hectares of land and a 139 sq m residential building in Lviv district, built on this plot. The properties were registered in the name of his mother-in-law, but were actually used by the declarant and his family members as a place of residence. The total value of the undeclared property exceeds UAH 6 million.

"The investigation has reason to believe that the acquisition of this property looks questionable, as the declared income of the official and his family does not correspond to the real value of the property. Therefore, at the Bureau's initiative, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption ordered a full check of the TCR head's lifestyle," the statement said.

See more: NABU official exposed for false declarations and concealment of real estate. His parents have Russian passports - SSU. PHOTOS

Currently, the suspect's property has been seized.











The official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (declaring false information). The sanction of the article provides for the most severe punishment in the form of restraint of liberty for up to 2 years, with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The SBI is also checking information about an undeclared Mersedes car registered to the official's father. In fact, the relative's income does not confirm the possibility of purchasing such a vehicle. The colonel bought the car in 2021, during his tenure as commander of a military unit. The approximate cost of the car is 18 thousand US dollars.

Read more: Prosecutor Malieiev explained housing shown in "Supermom": relatives had provided house for filming

Procedural guidance is provided by the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.