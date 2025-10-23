103 combat engagements recorded along front, one-third in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 103 combat engagements took place along the front line.

Enemy shelling

Enemy carried out 48 airstrikes and dropped 105 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces launched 2,665 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,653 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three airstrikes using eight guided aerial bombs and carried out 186 shelling attacks, six of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and toward Boholivka. Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks, while five engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks near Kupiansk, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops stopped five enemy assaults near Nadiia, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Shandryholove. Two battles are still underway.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled ten enemy attempts to advance near Yampil, Serebrianka, Siversk, and Vyimka, with two more engagements continuing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian forces launched eleven assaults on Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, and Sofiivka. All enemy attacks were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Nykonorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, and Dachne. Four engagements are still ongoing. According to preliminary reports, Ukrainian forces eliminated 58 Russian troops and wounded another 25 in this sector today. Ten enemy UAVs were destroyed, and three vehicles along with one piece of specialized equipment were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled eleven enemy assaults near Fylia, Sosnivka, Novoyehorivka, Orestopil, and Pavlivka. One engagement remains in progress.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Danylivka, Novouspenske, Solodke, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near the settlements of Stepove and Stepnohirsk. In addition, Russian aircraft struck the settlement of Richne.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

