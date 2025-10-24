Impact of new US sanctions on Russia will become clear in six months, - Trump. VIDEO
US President Donald Trump believes that the real effects of the new US sanctions against Russia can be assessed in six months.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"Putin said that Russia is invulnerable to US sanctions," the journalist said. "Be glad he thinks so. We'll see in six months," Trump replied.
Earlier, the White House announced a new package of sanctions against Russian oil companies.
