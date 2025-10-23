Medvedev on new US sanctions: Trump is talkative "peacemaker", negotiations are no longer needed

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev commented on the introduction of new US sanctions against Russia.

He published the corresponding post on social networks, Censor.NET informs.

"If any of the numerous commentators still have illusions - hold on. The USA is our adversary, and their talkative "peacemaker" has now fully embarked on the path of war with Russia. Yes, he is not always actively fighting on the side of Bandera's Kyiv, but this is now his conflict, not Biden's insanity! Of course, they will say that he could not do otherwise, he was pressured in Congress, etc. This does not negate the main thing: the decisions made are an act of war against Russia. And now Trump has fully expressed solidarity with the crazy Europe," Medvedev noted.

However, he sees this as a "plus", since, according to Medvedev, it is possible to "hammer with different weapons" in Ukraine "without thinking about unnecessary negotiations".

"And to achieve victory precisely where it is possible. On the ground, not at the office desk. By destroying enemies, not by concluding meaningless agreements", he concluded.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant stated that the US was going to announce a significant increase in sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the US Treasury announced the introduction of sanctions against major Russian oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia's lack of serious readiness for a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.

