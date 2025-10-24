Enemy launched massive attack on Kirovohrad region: infrastructure damaged, dozens of settlements left without power

On the night of 24 October, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on the Kirovohrad region with drones. At least 20 explosions were heard.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych.

The enemy once again attacked critical infrastructure in the region. This time, it was in the Novoukrainskyi district.

"Preliminary - no casualties," Raikovych said.

As a result of the attack, 19 settlements are without power. Efforts to eliminate the consequences are currently underway.

Shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in October

October was marked by an intensified series of attacks on the energy system: critical generation and distribution facilities, gas production infrastructure, and power lines.

On 6 October, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region. The regional centre was partially left without power. Russian shelling also left subscribers in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions without electricity.

On Tuesday, 7 October alone, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian energy facilities more than 26 times. The enemy targeted the Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, and Poltava regions.

Once again, Ukraine came under heavy shelling from Russia on the night of 10 October 2025. The enemy used strike drones, cruise and ballistic missiles to destroy energy facilities. The attacks were recorded in more than 10 regions and the city of Kyiv. Among the most affected cities were Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi and others. A significant number of energy infrastructure facilities (thermal power plants, substations) were damaged, leading to large-scale disruptions in electricity and water supply in many regions of the country. Ukraine began to implement emergency and planned power outages.

On 16 October, Russian invaders struck gas and energy infrastructure. As a result of the attack, gas production was partially halted and "Naftogaz" group facilities were damaged.

The massive shelling on the night and morning of 22 October 2025 was another combined air attack carried out by Russia, targeting both energy infrastructure and residential areas. The enemy used Shahed-type strike UAVs, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles ("Kinzhal", "Iskander-K", Kh-59/69). Kyiv and the region suffered the most damage. Strikes were also recorded on targets in a number of regions (Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and others), leading to emergency power cuts in most regions.

