Enemy attacked Kirovohrad region at night: buildings damaged, train schedule changed. PHOTO

As a result of Russia's attack on critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, 5 settlements are without power. "Ukrzaliznytsia" has changed the routes of several suburban trains.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Andrii Raikovych and "Ukrzaliznytsia" JSC.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Kirovohrad region again - this time on the territory of Dolynska and Novoprazka communities. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, but buildings were damaged and five settlements were cut off from electricity. The fires have already been extinguished," said Raikovych.

The shelling has affected the movement of suburban trains:

No. 6035/6036 will run on the route Pomichna - Dolynska (instead of Pomichna - Znamianka, without stopping at Tymkove);

No. 6041 Dolynska - Pomisna;

No. 6466/6455 Vysun - Piatykhatky (instead of Tymkove - Piatykhatky);

No. 6487 Kryvyi Rih - Vysun (instead of Kryvyi Rih - Tymkove);

No. 6488 Vysun - Kryvyi Rih (instead of Tymkove - Kryvyi Rih).

Temporarily not running:

No. 6039 Dolynska - Tymkove;

No. 6040 Tymkove - Dolynska.

Read more: Enemy carried out another attack on Kirovohrad region: targeting infrastructure, damaging residential buildings





