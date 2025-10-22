Ruscists attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions

Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure and energy facilities in the Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions.

The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Raikovich, said that the region had been attacked with missiles and drones.

"The aggressor continues to destroy critical infrastructure and energy facilities. Twenty-seven settlements have been cut off from the power supply," he said.

The head of the Cherkasy region, Taburets, noted that there are consequences for critical infrastructure in the region.

"The survey is ongoing. All necessary services are working," added the head of the RMA.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defences were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging oil companies.

In the Kyiv region, four deaths have been reported—two adults and two children.

Emergency power cuts have been implemented in most regions.

