Russians carried out 54 shellings on 18 settlements in Sumy region: one man reported wounded

As a result of Russian shelling of the Sumy region over the past day, there have been casualties among civilians.

Victims of hostile attacks

In the Krasnopillia community, a 53-year-old man was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack. He is being treated on an outpatient basis.

Where did the enemy strike?

During the day, from the morning of 23 October to the morning of 24 October 2025, Russian troops carried out 54 shellings on 18 settlements in 11 territorial communities of the region.

Consequences of enemy attacks

Civil infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Popivka community;

Two private cars were damaged in the Esman community;

In the Sumy community, infrastructure facilities, non-residential premises, multi-storey and private houses, and transport were damaged;

In the Seredyno-Budska, Bilopilska, and Richkivska communities, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

In the Hlukhiv community, a private house was damaged.





Seven people were also evacuated from Sumy region.

