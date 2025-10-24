Man detonated grenade on train in Zhytomyr region: four dead, 12 wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On 24 October, a man detonated a grenade in a train carriage in Ovruch.

This was reported by Ivanna Siletska, a spokeswoman for the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

"Investigative teams of the Main Department of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, the Ovruch Police Department No. 1 of the Korosten District Police Department are working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being established," Siletska said.

According to Ivanna Bozhko, senior communications inspector of the Korosten District Police Department, detailed information will be released later.

The National Police notes that the incident occurred at around 10:50 a.m. on the platform of the railway station, killing four people and injuring 12 others. Law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene.

According to preliminary information, while checking the documents of the passengers of a diesel train, SBGSU officers noticed that one of the passengers had taken out an explosive device, which caused an explosion. The attacker, a 23-year-old resident of Kharkiv, was killed.

Among the dead were three women aged 29, 58 and 82, all residents of Korosten district. One of them was a border guard.

As of 1:00 p.m., there are 12 wounded, all of them are in medical institutions and are receiving the necessary assistance.

