Threw grenade into yard and fled: man was detained in Kyiv region and notified of suspicion, - National Police. PHOTO

In Brovary district of Kyiv region, a man threw a munition into a local resident's yard because of an earlier conflict with him. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, on 13 October at 11:25 p.m., the police received a report of an explosion in the village of Baryshivka. It was established that a 40-year-old previously convicted man, due to hostile relations with the victim, drove a car to his opponent's yard and threw a pre-prepared explosive over the fence. After doing so, he fled the scene.

The explosion damaged the porch and windows of the residential building. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Officers of the explosive service of the Kyiv regional police and the investigative team of the Brovary district police department were working at the scene. Experts seized material evidence, which is currently being sent for expert examination.

The police identified the man and his whereabouts. The attacker was detained in accordance with the procedural rules and placed in a temporary detention centre. He was served a notice of suspicion of intentional damage to another's property by explosion (Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and of illegal acquisition, storage and carrying of ammunition without a permit (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).