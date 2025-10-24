Europe has pushed Trump to impose some "pain" on Russia, - NYT

The European Union has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia and promised to provide Ukraine with financial and military support worth more than $150 billion over two years. The determination of European leaders has already influenced the policy of Donald Trump's administration, forcing it to take a tougher stance on Moscow.

EU tightens sanctions

The new EU sanctions include a ban on the purchase of Russian liquefied gas, as well as an expansion of the list of ships and companies involved in supplying resources to Russia. They complement the restrictions imposed by the US against "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".

In addition, European countries are working on a mechanism to use frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a loan of €140 billion. Once all the details have been agreed, including Belgium's position, the total amount of aid will exceed $150 billion.

Analysts note that such steps will not necessarily lead to an immediate end to the war, but demonstrate Europe's steadfastness in supporting Ukraine's independence.

Cooperation between Washington and Brussels continues: the parties are coordinating sanctions and the possible use of longer-range cruise missiles against Russian military targets.

European leaders are also working on a 12-point peace plan that includes security guarantees for Ukraine, prisoner exchanges, and monitoring of the ceasefire. The goal of the initiative is to keep the US on Kyiv's side and increase pressure on the Kremlin.

Richard Fontaine, an analyst at the Centre for a New American Security, believes that it was Europe's tough stance and Putin's provocative behaviour that forced Trump to act more decisively:

Putin will not be moved toward peace by charm, rapport, or skillful deal making. The President may now understand that — and that supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia is a better path toward ending this terrible war."

