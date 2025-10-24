Hungary seeks way to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his country is working to find ways to circumvent US sanctions imposed on Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

He said this in an interview with Hungarian radio, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

Orban noted that he had already discussed this issue with representatives of the Hungarian oil and gas company MOL.

"We are working on how to circumvent these sanctions," the Hungarian prime minister said.

MOL's oil refineries in Hungary and Slovakia, with a combined capacity of 14.2 million tons of oil per year, depend on Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant stated that the US was going to announce a significant increase in sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the US Treasury announced the introduction of sanctions against major Russian oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia's lack of serious readiness for a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.