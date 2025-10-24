Trump announces new sanctions against Moscow after Russia strikes kindergarten in Kharkiv - CNN

US President Donald Trump has decided to impose a new package of sanctions against Russia after a drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv.

This is reported by CNN.

The head of the White House made a decision on sanctions within hours of the Russian strike. Video from the scene shows people running out of a burning building with children in their arms - this incident became a turning point for the president.

According to sources, Trump acted "on instincts" and decided to change his approach to Vladimir Putin. "And then the president hinted: his "instincts" tell him that it is time to move in a different direction with Putin," the material says.

Allied pressure

Trump also came under pressure from Senator Lindsey Graham and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who urged swift action on sanctions. "We want to do everything we can to support the efforts of the president, his team, and our allies to stop the bloodshed and bring it to a peaceful conclusion," Thune said.

The president, officials said, recalled that "toughness led to action" during the Gaza talks. Trump had been considering sanctions since returning to the White House in January, but he ultimately decided against it after a series of Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant stated that the US was going to announce a significant increase in sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the US Treasury announced the introduction of sanctions against major Russian oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia's lack of serious readiness for a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.

Russian attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv

Recall that on Wednesday, October 22, the Russian Federation struck a kindergarten in Kharkiv with a drone. One person is known to have died, there are injured.

At the time of the attack, 48 children were in the shelter, all of whom were evacuated to a safe place.