82 combat engagements recorded along front, over half in Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 82 combat engagements have been recorded along the front line.

Hostilities in the north

Border settlements continue to suffer from artillery shelling launched from Russian territory, including Khliborob, Tovstodubove, Malushyne, and Bobylivka in Sumy region.

Ukrainian defenders have so far repelled one enemy attack in the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out an airstrike, dropping one guided aerial bomb, and conducted 89 attacks, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Odradne, Bolohivka, and Kamianka, with two clashes still ongoing. A Kharkiv community was hit by guided aerial bomb strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, three combat engagements took place as the occupiers attempted to advance near Stepova Novoselivka and toward Pishchane.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian invasion forces launched seven attacks near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Myrne, and Shandryholove. The Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attempts to advance; fighting continues.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through near Serebrianka and toward Dronivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions near Vyiimka but was pushed back.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders attempted to advance six times today near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Predtechyne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have made 28 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Nykonorivka, Maiak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Orikhove, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy’s pressure and have repelled 24 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 assaults near Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve, and Novovasylivske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded. The adversary’s aircraft carried out bombing strikes on Nechaivka, Andriivka, and Bratske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults near Stepove and toward Novoandriivka and Novodanilivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, three enemy attempts to advance near the Antonivskyi Bridge ended in failure. Russian aircraft also struck Sadove with air-dropped bombs.

In other sectors of the front, no significant changes have been reported.