Over 600,000 Ukrainians to get automatic draft-deferment extensions – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision introducing automatic extensions of deferments, a digital format for their issuance, and the option to submit documents through Administrative Service Centers (ASC).

This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyridenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to the government decision:

more than 600,000 Ukrainians will have their deferments extended automatically, without queues or excessive bureaucracy;

80% of deferments will be available online through the Reserve+ app;

the remaining ones can be processed at any ASC;

a digital military registration document with a QR code will serve as the main confirmation of deferment, meaning paper certificates with stamps will no longer be required.

The changes take effect on November 1.

