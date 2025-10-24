Ukraine and NATO testing innovative countermeasures against KABs – Defense Ministry

The NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC) and the Alliance’s Joint Force Command for Transformation have conducted a new stage of testing for an innovative countermeasure against guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Testing at a range in France

During the trials at a range in France, a comprehensive technical solution was tested, including a radar, AI-powered software, and an interceptor drone.

A simulated "enemy" target was identified, tracked, and locked by a radar equipped with an advanced sensor system. Then, using AI-based software, the interceptor drone followed a pre-calculated trajectory to engage the target.

This technological solution is being developed by companies from NATO member states with the participation of Ukraine’s defense innovation sector and the support of experts from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The initiative was launched by JATEC and NATO’s Allied Command Transformation.

More on the development

The Defence Ministry said the project has moved from concept to multiple prototype iterations and is intended to protect Ukrainian troops and civilians from one of the most destructive threats of modern warfare.

The counter-guided-aerial-bomb project began in March 2025 with the 15th NATO innovation competition held at JATEC.

Ukrainian experts taking part in tests

Officials said the competition produced three winners: Germany’s Tytan Technologies with interception systems; France’s Alta Ares with AI detection algorithms; and ATREYD with container-based interceptor swarms.

Ukrainian specialists are directly involved in the trials and provide expert assessments to ensure the solutions are adapted to the realities of the modern battlefield.

