Trump said he would not meet with Putin until there was an understanding on peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his readiness to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, the meeting is possible only if there is a full understanding of the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

The head of the White House said this during a conversation with journalists

When asked what Russia should do to make the cancelled summit in Budapest take place the day before, Trump replied:

"We have to be sure that we get a deal done. I'm not going to waste my time."

Cancellation of the meeting between Trump and Putin

On 21 October, the media, citing sources in the White House, reported that the planning of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest was"on hold".

On 22 October, US President Donald Trump cancelled his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.

