Russia deserves complete international isolation - Sybiha
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on the Russian attack against Ukraine on October 26 and called for the complete isolation of Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 100 drones, most of which were directed at Kyiv. Residential buildings were damaged. At least three people were killed, dozens were injured, including children.
Russia is a terrorist state and deserves complete international isolation for its constant terror against Ukraine," the minister stressed.
What preceded it?
As reported, last night the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with drones. As a result of the enemy attack, 3 people were killed and dozens were injured, including 7 children.
