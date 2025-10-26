Tusk calls Brexit "one of Europe’s biggest mistakes"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he considers Britain's exit from the EU to be one of Europe's biggest mistakes.

He said this in an interview with The Sunday Times, according to Censor.NET.

Tusk said he did not fully understand former British Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to hold a referendum on the country's exit from the EU in 2016.

"I am not going to blame anyone, because it was an independent decision made by your citizens. But Cameron was very honest with me. He was absolutely sure that he would win the referendum, and it was one of the biggest mistakes in our history — to organize a referendum with the illusion that he would definitely win, and the reason for this was very insignificant," the politician said.

Read more: UK expands production to supply Ukraine with 5,000 air defense missiles – Starmer

Tusk considers Brexit a mistake

"I believe that this is one of the biggest mistakes in our (European, - ed.) history. And today, in my opinion, this is much more obvious," said the Polish prime minister.

According to the head of the Polish government, the Great Britain is not only part of, but also the source of the values and principles of a united Europe.

"When we were talking about our future EU membership here in Poland in the early 1990s, one of the strongest arguments in favor of Poland joining the EU was the fact that the UK was part of it," Tusk added.