19-year-old Anastasiia Maslii and her mother were killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv. PHOTO

On the night of 26 October, a graduate of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lyceum No. 171 "Leader", Anastasiia Maslii, was killed by a Russian drone strike on a residential high-rise building in Kyiv.

The school reported this on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"With sorrow and indescribable pain... Anastasiia Maslii is a graduate of our lyceum in 2023. A bright, talented, intelligent girl full of dreams and plans for the future. Her life, which was just beginning, was tragically cut short that night - together with her mother, Nastia was killed as a result of a Russian drone hitting a high-rise building in the Desnianskyi district. A fond memory and eternal honour... It is impossible to find words to describe this pain. We remember Nastia as a kind, sincere, smiling girl who will live to tell the tale..." the post reads.

Anastasiia's mother also died

The Kyiv 24 TV channel showed an interview with a neighbour of the mother and her 19-year-old daughter, whose deaths were caused by toxic smoke during a fire caused by an enemy drone strike.

According to the woman, medics who arrived at the scene tried to save the girl, but she died. Her mother could not be saved either.

Russian attack on Kyiv on 26 October

At around 2am on 26 October, the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv using attack drones. Three people were killed in the Desnianskyi district, including a 19-year-old girl.