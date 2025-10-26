Russian military may have installed hidden sensors near Finland

Several years ago, the Russian military may have installed special devices near the sunken ferry Estonia to help underwater drones navigate underwater.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a joint investigation by German publications Sueddeutsche Zeitung, NDR, and WDR, citing intelligence data from NATO countries.

According to journalists, Russia could have used these devices to track NATO ships and submarines, as well as to record the sounds of their engines. It is reported that the Russian military has repeatedly conducted dives in this area, even though it is prohibited to do so there.

The crash site is located at a key point near the entrance to the Gulf of Finland, close to Finland. Intelligence services suspect that similar Russian sensors are also present in other parts of the Baltic Sea, as well as in the waters of Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

The Estonia ferry disaster

The ferry Estonia sank in September 1994 during a voyage from Tallinn to Stockholm. At that time, 852 people died and 137 were rescued.

This is one of the biggest maritime disasters in Europe at the end of the 20th century.

We previously reported that British counterintelligence warned politicians about the threat of espionage from Russia, China, and Iran.

In particular, British intelligence agencies warned that foreign agents are trying to gain influence and obtain classified information among the country's leaders.

The report states that these states seek to undermine British democracy using various methods, including hacking, fake friendships, bribery, and fake donations.

British counterintelligence has urged politicians to be cautious about new contacts, check funding sources, and not trust those who try to gain their trust.

The warning came after the case of two people suspected of spying for China, as well as a scandal involving a politician who received money for pro-Russian statements.