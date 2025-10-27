Ruscists attacked transport infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv region: electric train service cancelled

On the evening of Sunday, 26 October, Russian invaders attacked transport infrastructure facilities in the Chernihiv region with drones.

This was reported on Facebook by Ratan Akhmedov, the mayor of Koriukivka, Chernihiv region, Censor.NET informs.

"On the evening of 26 October, the enemy struck transport infrastructure facilities with UAVs. Recording of damages and assistance with repairs tomorrow, 27 October... The Snovsk-Bakhmach suburban railway service has been temporarily cancelled," the statement said.

Russia launched drones in the evening of 26 October

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 26 October, Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones.

