Drones attacked Moscow and region: explosions were heard. VIDEO+PHOTO

On Sunday evening, 26 October, Moscow and the region were attacked by drones.

This was reported by Russian telegram channels and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Censor.NET informs

At 4:41 p.m., Sobyanin said that the air defence had allegedly shot down a drone flying towards Moscow.

At 8:49 p.m., he said that another drone flying towards the Russian capital had been shot down.

At 9:04 p.m., Sobyanin wrote about the destruction of two more drones, and at 9:11 p.m. - about another.

He added that emergency services were working at the site of the crash.

Meanwhile, Russian telegram channels are reporting explosions in Kommunarka, New Moscow and Dubnya near Moscow.

Warning: The video contains foul language

