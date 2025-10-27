US cannot effectively stop Russian energy giants because of China’s support - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal stated that the effectiveness of US sanctions against Russian energy companies remains questionable. Russia managed to circumvent the restrictions on the Arctic LNG 2 plant through cooperation with China.

The US did not impose sanctions on a Chinese port

According to the publication, since August 2025, Russia has already sent 11 liquefied natural gas tankers from Arctic LNG 2, despite the current sanctions. China is actively purchasing gas through the port of Beihai, which has become a special hub for Russian Arctic LNG, Censor.NET reports.

Journalists note that Washington has not imposed sanctions against this port, although the UK did so in early October. China, for its part, says it opposes "unilateral sanctions not based on international law."

Analysts emphasize: Beihai is operated by the state-owned China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network, which is not heavily dependent on the dollar, reducing the risk of secondary sanctions.

Experts believe that this situation reduces the effectiveness of the new US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, imposed on October 22. The restrictions also cover dozens of subsidiaries of these companies, but the impact on the Russian energy sector's revenues is still negligible.

Read more: Sanctions alone are not enough: Putin cannot be stopped without weapons for Ukraine - Sky News