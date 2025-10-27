Przydacz, head of Bureau of International Policy: If Zelenskyy wants to see Nawrocki, nothing prevents him from getting on train and coming to Poland

Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Department of the Office of the President of Poland, said that a face-to-face meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish leader Karol Nawrocki is possible if the Ukrainian president comes to Warsaw.

This was reported by TVN24, Censor.NET reports.

Przydacz recalled that since Nawrocki took office in August 2025, they have not met in person, but have been in regular contact by phone.

Read more: Russia had lost 346,000 soldiers since beginning of 2025. Identical to number it mobilized, - Zelenskyy

When asked whether Nawrocki should be the first to visit Kyiv because of his greater political experience, Przydacz replied that there are no such rules in diplomacy. He also recalled that the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Denmark had already visited Poland.

"If President Zelenskyy wants to meet with Karol Nawrocki, nothing prevents him from getting on a train and coming to Warsaw for a meeting," he said.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian side is preparing a bilateral meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Karol Nawrocki, which may take place in the coming weeks.