President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that since the beginning of 2025, the Russian army has lost 346,000 soldiers killed and wounded.

The head of state was informed of this by Ukrainian generals, the publication writes.

"That's almost identical to the number it mobilized during that time," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, Ukrainian intelligence has established that Putin secretly boasted to his allies that Russia would occupy the entire Donbas region by 15 October.

"Russia can't do it. He doesn't have enough people. His strong battalions have been destroyed. Today on the battlefield, we stay mostly where we stood during this last 2-3 months," Zelenskyy explained.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine

According to British intelligence, Russia has lost approximately 1,118,000 military personnel since the start of its full-scale invasion, including up to 332,000 army personnel this year.

The British publication The Economist has calculated that, if the current pace of the Russian offensive continues, it will take the aggressor country 103 years to fully occupy Ukraine.

