Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost around 1,118,000 military personnel, including up to 332,000 members of its army this year alone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from British intelligence.

According to her estimates, Russian troop losses decreased from March to August 2025, but rose again in October—more than 1,000 people per day between October 5 and 12.

Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also shows that the average daily losses of the Russian army in September were 950 people, which is higher than in August. At the same time, this figure was the lowest since April 2024.

