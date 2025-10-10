Blocked occupiers in Lyman direction: "I’m fed up... I’ve been here for two months. I have no strength, no energy left". VIDEO

Reconnaissance of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intercepted radio communications of a group of Russian soldiers who have been blocked in a village in the Lyman sector for several months.

According to the Ukrainian military, the occupiers are trapped, unable to advance or retreat. Ukrainian drones control the escape routes, and there is no reinforcement from the enemy, Censor.NET reports.

The conversation reveals that there are several fighters in the shelter, one of them is concussed, the rest are exhausted, lacking even basic things, such as food and strength.

"He just got up and fell back down on the bed, you know?" says one of the Russians, complaining about the lack of sugar for tea.

The commander is trying to get his subordinates to act: "If you keep sitting like this, you will all stay in this dugout."

But the occupiers do not dare to come out: "Brother, are you suggesting that I just leave now? Let me get out and leave now, and what will happen?" one of them replies.

According to the 63rd Brigade, such situations are not uncommon. Most Russian units trying to storm Torske and Zarichne find themselves in a similar despair.

