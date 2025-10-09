Russian soldiers refuse to take up positions due to injuries – DIU interception. AUDIO

In a radio interception obtained by Ukrainian intelligence, a group of Russian soldiers refuse to take up combat positions due to injuries and inadequate medical support.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's (DIU) press centre, which published the interception of the occupiers' conversation.

"We’re f#cking deaf, the three of us — we’ve got two ears between the three of us, for f#ck's sake! My arm doesn’t work at all, f#ck!" the Russian soldier complains.

The complaints about their health fail to convince the superior officer, who insists that his subordinates return to their positions.

"Your f#cking team and those d#mbass buddies you ran off with, f#ck, are supposed to be there, f#ck! You f#cked off, they f#cked off, f#ck I’ve said what I said: grab your f#cking gear and haul your asses to the points I marked!" the commander orders.

