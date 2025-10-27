According to the DIU, more than three thousand enterprises have completely ceased operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Center.

As a result, only about 30% of the population has a job, mostly temporary, low-paid or related to the occupation structures.

According to the NRC, some people are forced to work at "military-restoration" facilities - in public utilities, on construction sites of defense structures, and repair units subordinated to the Russian military. Payment for such labor is often delayed or given in the form of food parcels.

Massive closure of factories in the TOT

The occupation administrations are massively closing local factories and mines, and transferring production facilities to Russia or to Russian companies. Some workers are formally "laid off" to avoid being counted in the unemployment statistics.

Inside the occupation structures, they recognize that the region's economy is virtually destroyed: industry is not recovering, there are no new investments, and all resources are being directed to military needs. The unemployment rate is three times higher than in 1992, and the standard of living remains catastrophic.

The NRC notes that the Donbas, which Russia promised to "raise from its knees," has turned into a zone of social decline, where survival has become the only "job."