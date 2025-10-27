Norway’s intelligence confirms Russia’s test of Burevestnik nuclear missile

Norway's military intelligence said that last week Russia tested its new long-range cruise missile with a nuclear power plant "Burevestnik", which was launched from the Arctic archipelago of Novaya Zemlya in the Barents Sea.

On Sunday, Russia said it had successfully tested a 9M730 Burevestnik missile, which NATO calls the SSC-X-9 Skyfall.

Details of the missile launch

According to Moscow, this missile with a nuclear warhead is capable of "penetrating any defense shield," but the launch site was not named.

"We can confirm that Russia has conducted a new test launch of the long-range Skyfall cruise missile in Novaya Zemlya," Vice Admiral Niels Andreas Stensons, head of Norway's intelligence service, told Reuters in an email.

What preceded it?

More about the missile

The human rights group Nuclear Threat Initiative reported that the Burevestnik has a poor test record: out of 13 known launches, only two were partially successful.

Russia claimed that due to the nuclear installation, the Burevestnik has a virtually unlimited range and unpredictable flight path.