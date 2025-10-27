Defense projects and veteran policy: Zelenskyy meets with Croatian Defense Minister Anušić

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ivan Anušić, who is visiting Kyiv.

Defense cooperation

Zelenskyy thanked Anušić for Croatia’s consistent support for Ukraine, particularly through military aid packages, noting that the 14th package has already been delivered and the next one is planned by the end of the year.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the importance of implementing projects under the PURL initiative, including air defense systems, as well as utilizing the capabilities of the SAFE mechanism.

Social issues

"One of the key and timely topics is veteran policy. This is an important issue for us, and we are interested in Croatia’s experience," the president added.

