Mass layoffs at Amazon: 30,000 people could lose their jobs

The American company Amazon plans to announce large-scale staff cuts on Tuesday.

According to Censor.NET, up to 30,000 corporate employees could be fired. This is almost 10% of all office positions in the company.

This decision is linked to the desire to cut costs and improve management efficiency. Although Amazon has hundreds of thousands of employees worldwide, these layoffs will be the largest in the company's history, Reuters writes, citing three sources familiar with the company's plans.

According to sources, the cuts will affect various departments, from human resources and corporate services to devices and operations.

Some managers have already been asked to undergo training on how to properly inform employees about their dismissal.

Over the past two years, Amazon has already cut staff in communications, podcasts and technology services. The new phase of optimisation is intended to make the company "less bureaucratic" and faster in its decision-making.

Earlier, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated that the company needed to eliminate unnecessary management levels. He also introduced an internal line for anonymous suggestions from employees on how to improve the company's performance.

