Analysts specializing in Russia and Ukraine fired from US State Department - NYT

Last week, about 1,350 employees were fired from the US State Department. Among them were senior analysts at the Bureau of Intelligence, including those specializing in Russia and Ukraine.

This was reported by The New York Times, citing former and current US officials, Censor.NET reports.

"The layoffs mean a loss of expertise as U.S. President Donald Trump resumes efforts to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine," the publication writes.

It is noted that the US State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR) provides an analysis of world events that is used by US diplomats to conduct foreign policy.

It is not yet known how many INR analysts were fired. However, the Bureau still has employees who focus on Russia and Ukraine.

The NYT adds that the cuts are part of a reorganization plan developed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The newspaper writes that the State Department did not provide specific justifications for the reorganization of its intelligence department. A spokesperson for the department told reporters that "the changes will help to optimize, improve efficiency and flexibility of the bureau without compromising its core functions, and that any claims to the contrary are baseless political attacks."

Earlier it was reported that the U.S. Department of State has begun massive layoffs of its employees as part of a campaign to reduce the federal government apparatus announced by President Donald Trump.